Silverdome fails to fall; internet enjoys itself

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 17/AP) — A partial implosion of the Silverdome failed to bring down the upper section of the Detroit Lions’ former home as intended Sunday as demolition of the stadium began.

And now someone called Self Aware Trash from Hell, Michigan, created a Facebook event for people to throw rocks at the structure until it falls.

Demolition company Adamo said the blasts in Pontiac, Michigan, did weaken the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it’s unclear when that might happen.

The #Silverdome before, during and after the detonation. Kind of says it all. (Photos by @junfuphoto) pic.twitter.com/DuselR0cWi — Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 3, 2017

Rick Cuppetilli, executive vice president with Adamo, told the Detroit Free Press that 10 percent of the explosive charges failed to detonate due to wiring issues that crews were investigating. Unless gravity causes the building to fall on its own, excavators will start taking down the structure this week, he said.

The opportunity to throw rocks does not appear serious, but is something fun to think about.

Another event posted Monday asked people to bring fans and try to blow the Silverdome over.

The internet had plenty of jokes regarding the non-implosion. Add the best that you heard in the comments below.

The Pontiac Silverdome becomes the first implosion to wish a bus had shielded it from public view. pic.twitter.com/9PuOV3hWyJ — Dan Hasty (@ThatDanHasty) December 3, 2017

Just in: Scooby-Doo and the gang just unmasked the Silverdome dynamite button-pusher. pic.twitter.com/mZokRjas6j — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 3, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.