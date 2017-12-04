State: 5 ruffed grouse test positive for West Nile Virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say five ruffed grouse have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it marks the first time the disease has been confirmed in the state’s ruffed grouse population.

The five birds were collected from August through October in Iron, Delta, Roscommon and Missaukee counties. Two were found dead and three were shot by hunters.

The state says there is no evidence of human infection from properly cooked game.

West Nile Virus primarily is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there have been 39 human cases of the virus reported this year in Michigan.

Just over 200 animals have been confirmed with West Nile Virus in Michigan.