Thousands of customers without power due to early morning crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Nearly 1,300 customers in Kentwood are without power due to a crash where a vehicle hit a power pole on 28th Street near Ridgemoore Avenue SE.

West and eastbound 28th Street is closed right now while Consumers Energy works to restore the power.

According to police, they believe the male driver of that vehicle fell asleep and hit the power pole. The driver was injured but is expected to be okay.

Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 that it is unknown when the power will be restored.

This is a developing story.