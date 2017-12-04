Wind Advisory Issued for Lakeshore Counties

Posted 4:23 PM, December 4, 2017, by , Updated at 04:59PM, December 4, 2017

Wind Advisory for the tan counties until Tuesday at 4pm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A strong storm system is prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for lakeshore counties in West Michigan.

The advisory is in effect until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties, listed north to south: Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren.

Winds will gust from the south between 45 and 50 mph at times. Later Monday night, the winds will turn from the south to the west.

Wind chills will drop into the upper teens and low 20s on Tuesday, as well.  Lake effect snow showers could start Wednesday.

