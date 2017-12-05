Deck the halls with Christmas decor from Mi Hometown Furnishings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The temperatures keep dropping, snow is being mentioned in the forecasts, and many people are starting to whip out the decorations to spruce up the place just in time for the holidays.

For those who haven't gotten into the holiday spirit yet, Mi Hometown Furnishings has everything from the wreath on the front door to the winter floral on the mantle.

Todd went to their store in Lowell to see all the new customization options that can help give a home a new look in time for the holidays.

Mi Hometown Furnishings is located at 312 East Main Street in Lowell. For more information call them at (616)-987-3377 or follow them on Facebook.