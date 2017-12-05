Four flights diverted to GR during Monday night storms

Gerald R. Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Monday night’s thunderstorms and strong winds brought four unplanned flights into Grand Rapids.

A spokesperson with the Gerald R. Ford International Airport says that four flights were diverted from Chicago to Grand Rapids because of the winds.  All the flights came in between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The flights also came in on the airport’s north-south runway, which is not used regularly, because of the wind direction.

Several people contacted FOX 17 Monday night and many others posted on a thread on Reddit about hearing low-flying planes around the time of the storms.  The airport spokesperson says the change of runway probably accounted for the noise.

