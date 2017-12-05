Lamar Norman had 25 points and hit 1,000 career points in their 78-67 win.
Godwin Heights Beats West Ottawa 78-67
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
As football season ends, basketball season starts at West Ottawa
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Godwin Heights duo signs with division 1 colleges for basketball
-
Kelloggsville, Godwin Heights happy to get rematch
-
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
#10 Ferris State Wins Home Opener, Beats Quincy 75-60
-
Belding 42, Godwin Heights 35
-
Mendon to face explosive Whiteford offense in state semifinal
-
-
Kelloggsville and Godwin Heights battle for bragging rights and much more
-
Bakita and Book Week 10
-
Game of the Week: Kelloggsville 49, Godwin Heights 7