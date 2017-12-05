Godwin Heights Beats West Ottawa 78-67

Posted 11:43 PM, December 5, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48PM, December 5, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In one of the biggest matchups of the night, Godwin Heights hosted West Ottawa on Tuesday for their season opener.

Lamar Norman had 25 points and hit 1,000 career points in their 78-67 win.

