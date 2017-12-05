× High winds cause power outages, affect Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — High winds swept across Michigan, knocking down trees and power lines and prompting a partial closure of the Mackinac Bridge.

Winds were reported gusting more than 50 mph (80 kph) on Tuesday morning in places. Consumers Energy reports more than 100,000 outages, mostly in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula. DTE Energy reported several thousand scattered outages.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the bridge connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas was closed Tuesday morning to all vehicles except for passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickups.

In Kalamazoo County, a motorcyclist died after crashing early Tuesday into a utility truck. The truck was parked alongside a road in Cooper Township with its warning lights activated to survey storm damage when it was hit.