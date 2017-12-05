Kent City Girls 55, Coopersville 40
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Blitz Week 10 Preview
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Blitz District Final Preview
-
Police: Man killed after 2-vehicle crash in Sparta Township
-
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
2017 High School Football Playoff Pairings
-
Election Day 2017 – November 7 Races
-
High School Football Playoffs – Round 2
-
Source: Gymnastics doctor facing at least 25 years in prison
-
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Blitz Preview Week 9