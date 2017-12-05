Man hit by semi-truck, critically injured in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say a 24-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday after being hit by a semi-truck.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on Helmer Road near Territorial Road. The semi-truck driver told police that the man was on the curb but that he walked in front of his vehicle as he approached.

Prior to the crash, police say witnesses also reported that other vehicles had to swerve to avoid hitting the man when he was walking on Helmer.

Police were initially called to the area after the man was seen walking away from a vehicle that went off the road on Columbia Avenue near Helmer, according to a release.

The incident remains under investigation. The man’s name was not released.