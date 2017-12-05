Mattawan Schools on lockdown

Posted 12:43 PM, December 5, 2017, by , Updated at 12:48PM, December 5, 2017

MATTAWAN, Mich. – Mattawan Schools are currently on lockdown because of an ongoing incident along I-94.

The school superintendent says that police told them to go on a precautionary lockdown due to an incident on I-94.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office made a traffic stop along I-94 and the person in the vehicle fled from the scene running.  They contacted the school to go onto the precautionary lockdown while they search the area for the suspect with K9 units.

The district says they’ll stay on lockdown until police give them the all-clear.

The lockdown went into effect sometime after Noon.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

