ROCKFORD, Mich. – The Corner Bar, which burned down this summer in Rockford, is missing an important piece as they work to rebuild.

The restaurant staff posted on Facebook Tuesday that a window and a part of the Wall of Fame that were salvaged from the fire are missing. They had been left against a fence at the site of the new construction.

The Wall of Fame was a record of every visitor who had successfully eaten twelve of the restaurant’s chili dogs in four hours.