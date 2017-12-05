× Teen accused of killing two people in high speed chase expected in court Tuesday

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The trial for Alejandro “Alex” Torrez is set to begin Tuesday morning after the 17-year-old rejected a plea deal back in July.

Torrez is facing two charges of murder in the 2nd degree for his involvement in a crash that took the lives of two people.

In March, Torrez led police on a high speed chase that ended in a crash that killed his passenger, 15-year-old David Torrez, and 21-year-old Calvin College student, Tara Oskam, who was in another vehicle.

Following an investigation, Michigan State Police reported that an officer attempted to stop Torrez for speeding at 90 mph on US-131 before he took off leading them on a chase.

The investigation also revealed Torrez hit speeds of 116 miles per hour and didn’t slow down before colliding with Oskam’s vehicle near the intersection of Broadmoor Avenue and 52nd Street in Kentwood.

According to police, Torrez did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.

Torrez will be charged as an adult.