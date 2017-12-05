Thousands without power in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Thousands are waking up to no power Tuesday morning as gusty winds sweep through West Michigan.

According to Consumers Energy, there are over 1,500 customers in Northwest Grand Rapids without power, almost 1,500 near Byron Center without power and approximately 730 customers east of Saugatuck without power.

There are other outages scattered throughout the area.

Consumers Energy warns that people should be prepared for potential power outages throughout the day due to the Severe Weather.

The current precipitation is expect to transition into snow by the end of the week.

To stay up-to-date on power outages, Consumers Energy recommends signing up for alerts so you can know if your work or home or child’s school has power before heading out the door.