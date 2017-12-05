Trial begins starts for man accused of killing Gaines Twp boy

Posted 12:21 PM, December 5, 2017, by

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Jury selection began for the man charged in the death of his girlfriend's son.

Elis Ortiz is accused of killing 4-year-old Giovanni in Gaines Township back in June of this year. The boy was reportedly found unresponsive at home. He later died of bleeding and trauma to his stomach.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, saying Giovanni had other injuries as well.

Oritz says he was just trying to relieve the child's bloating. His family -- including Giovanni's mother -- say he's innocent.

Ortiz's sister, Alisha Walker, voiced her support this week.

"We`re not worried and scared because we know his innocence," said Walker.

Ortiz also said he loved the boy like a son and planned to adopt him.

The man's charged with open murder in the crash.

 

 

