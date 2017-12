Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people in West Michigan have heard of, and possibly supported, the non-profit United Way. For those looking for a way to give back during the holiday season, Greater Ottawa County United Way has plenty of opportunities for people to volunteer and donate.

Tracy Plummer and Liz DeLaLuz from United Way, talk about how they're impacting the West Michigan community, and how others can pay it forward.

For more information, visit ottawaunitedway.org.