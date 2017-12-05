Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday and Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The winds have turned colder and now the snow is coming.

The National Weather Service is issuing our first Winter Weather Advisory of the season, starting Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. for lakeshore counties in West Michigan: Mason, Lake, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo.

Lake effect snow showers will be widespread late Wednesday and will continue into Thursday afternoon. The Thursday morning commute will see the heaviest snowfall. Some areas could get 2-4 inches of snow and others may get more.

