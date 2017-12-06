× Consumers Energy still working to restore power

WEST MICHIGAN — After nearly 110,000 homes and businesses lost power due to the high winds on Tuesday, Consumers Energy reported that they are still working to restore the power.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, Consumers reported that statewide only 20,000 people were still in the dark.

“Our crews continue to make good progress following this December storm, and we appreciate the patience of customers as we complete work to restore power safely today,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “We encourage the public to take actions to stay safe and warm, and look out for loved ones, friends and neighbors who still may be without power.”

The company is hoping to have all power restored by 11:30 p.m.