Consumers Energy still working to restore power

Posted 5:05 AM, December 6, 2017, by

(file)

WEST MICHIGAN — After nearly 110,000 homes and businesses lost power due to the high winds on Tuesday, Consumers Energy reported that they are still working to restore the power.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, Consumers reported that statewide only 20,000 people were still in the dark.

“Our crews continue to make good progress following this December storm, and we appreciate the patience of customers as we complete work to restore power safely today,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations. “We encourage the public to take actions to stay safe and warm, and look out for loved ones, friends and neighbors who still may be without power.”

The company is hoping to have all power restored by 11:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s