Drugs, loaded handgun found in vehicle during traffic stop

Posted 7:14 AM, December 6, 2017, by

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested in Oshtemo Township on Tuesday after police found crystal methamphetamine and a loaded semi-automatic handgun in their vehicle.

Undercover detectives called in uniformed troopers after they observed what they reported as a drug deal in a parking lot.

The deputies conducted a traffic s top on East Main Street near Sydelle Avenue, and with the help of a K9 from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were able to locate drugs inside the vehicle.

The male driver and a female passenger were arrested at the scene. Another female passenger was released.

2 comments

  • Common Cents

    If you could get meth at a pharmacy, there wouldn’t have been a gun involved. The policies surrounding drugs create far more danger than the drugs themselves.

    Reply
