Gifts from the heart and holiday fun at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Some of the best gifts come from tiny hands that have big hearts. Bring your little ones to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum for "GiftWorks: Make it, Take it, Give it". Up until Dec. 23, programs will allow kids to make, wrap and share a gift. This drop in program is offered Wed-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Thursday Night Family Nights from 5:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To see a full list go to http://www.grcm.org
Also, looking for some family friendly fun to ring in 2018? Bring everyone to GRCM on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for New Year's Early Eve! There will be crafts, snacks and a Fizzy Juice Bar. To make your reservations, head to their website.