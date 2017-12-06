Lamar Norman joins the 1,000 point club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Godwin Heights senior Lamar Norman scored 25 points to help the Wolverines to a 78-67 season opening win over West Ottawa Tuesday night, in the process Norman went over 1,000 career points.

"It is a blessing" Norman said. "I have been waiting for this since I was little it's a dream come true hopefully more things to come."

Norman is in his 4th year of varsity basketball has helped Godwin to 67 wins, 3 conference, 3 district and a state championship.

"Evey since day one that I was going to be the head coach I knew that Lamar was going to be part of the team" head coach Tyle Whittemore said. "He is a very dynamic scorer very dynamic basketball player and athlete, gets above the rim and plays as hard as he can and shoots a high percentage shot."

The Wolverines host Hudsonville Friday night.