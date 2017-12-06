Pennsylvania lawmaker to colleague: ‘I’m heterosexual … keep your hands to yourself’

DAUHPIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania lawmaker made it known that he was heterosexual and expressed displeasure after being touched on the arm by a colleague during a meeting.

Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler County), chairman of the State Government Committee, objected to being touched on the arm by Democrat Matt Bradford, according to WPMT.

As can be seen in the video above, Metcalfe interrupted Bradford to let his feelings be known about the arm touch.

Metcalfe said:

“I’m a heterosexual. I have a wife. I love my wife. I don’t like men as you might so stop touching me all the time. Keep your hands to yourself. If you want to touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don’t.”

Visibly taken aback by the comments, Bradford responded by saying “we are officially off the rails” and tried to explain to Metcalfe that the touch was to “beg for your permission for 30 seconds.”

Metcalfe responded by saying ,”Then beg. Don’t touch.”

At that point, Bradford, who had been trying to make a point about a land-use bill, motioned to postpone until the next meeting.

Ryan Briggs, a political reporter for City and State PA, tweeted that Metcalfe had also “once invited a white nationalist to testify in favor of a bill to make English PA’s “official language.”

Video of PA Rep. Daryl Metcalfe freaking out because a male colleague touched his arm – His reasoning: "I'm a heterosexual" Reminder: Metcalfe also once invited a white nationalist to testify in favor of a bill to make English PA's "official language" https://t.co/FiKPLYubqj — Ryan W Briggs (@rw_briggs) December 5, 2017

Some Pennsylvania Democrats have called for Metcalfe’s resignation, with the party releasing this statement on the incident:

State Representative Daryl Metcalfe has always been a problem in Harrisburg. He has invited white supremacists to the capitol testify on behalf of his positions, defended white nationalists, and refused to condemn racist violence. The Pennsylvania Democratic Party has previously called upon Metcalfe to resign over his repeated racism. In addition to being racist, Metcalfe is homophobic. He has silenced gay lawmakers, held up non-discrimination laws and, just today, went on a random homophobic tirade directed at one of his colleagues.

Bradford, who has a wife and four children has reportedly said that Metcalfe was “out of control” with his comments.

