Snow will cause travel issues Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — A shot of colder air will cross Lake Michigan Wednesday night and Thursday morning, causing lake effect snow to develop.

The snow will start falling lightly after sunset, and pick up in intensity overnight into Thursday morning. As you travel to work or school Thursday, expect snow-covered and slippery roads with reduced visibility, especially west of US-131. Here’s a look at how Future Track HD sees the snow falling:

Snow will continue into the early afternoon hours, then taper off by evening. Travel conditions will still be less than ideal for the ride home Thursday evening, and perhaps even later. The Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore and Kalamazoo County goes through 4pm Thursday:

By the time the snow ends, we’ll be looking at totals in the 3 to 5 inch range in the snowbelt areas that get the west to northwesterly flow. Some locally higher accumulations — in the 6 to 7 inch range — are possible as well:

A strong low pressure system developing right overhead will bring more snow to the area Friday night into Saturday.

Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates on the potential for a widespread, accumulating snow this weekend!