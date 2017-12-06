Winter and NYE fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel as well as the casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel have all sorts of package deals and fun for your family. Not to mention, it's a great place to bring the entire family for New Year's Eve.

Enjoy "Holly Jolly Days" on various dates throughout December. You can stay overnight for $99 and it includes water park passes. To reserve your room, call 1-877-2-EAGLE2.

Another great deal is the "Slide in Winter" package. Rooms start at $139 a night, Sunday through Thursday and $159 on Friday and Saturday. You'll also get water park passes along with a Slider Basket. Call the number listed above for details.

New Year's Eve plans can include the whole family if you head to the "Grand Gatsby" party. Packages start at $429 and include an overnight stay, breakfast and dinner buffet along with water park passes. The party will have a DJ, photo booth, balloons will also drop at midnight and everyone can snack on cupcakes.

Can't figure out what to buy someone? Gift cards are available for Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. It can be used on things like day passes or even rooms. Order yours today by calling 1-877-2-EAGLE2.

From the WPBA Grand Slam Event to concerts featuring country singer Jake Owen, Rodney Carrington, Rick Springfield, Theory of a Deadman and Boyz Two Men, log onto www.soaringeaglecasino.com or www.etix.com

Soaring Eagle Casino will also have an amazing New Year's Eve party! The entertainment hall will have food, dancing and exclusive prizes. Tickets cost $60 per person or $100 per couple. Spots are limited so make your reservations by logging onto soaringeaglecasino.com