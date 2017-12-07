5 Wyoming homes join together for impressive Christmas light display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A Christmas light display in Wyoming is getting some attention, but it's not just one house getting in on the fun. Five houses on Sage River Court have teamed up to put on a joint Christmas light display synced with music.

"It's a joint venture," said Robert Rich, owner of one of the homes in the display. "My neighbor Chris started this a couple of years ago and we all loved what he was doing. He talked to us about possibly syncing them all together."

Spectators can stand outside on Sage River Court to hear the music or listen from the comfort of their cars by tuning into the radio station 106.1. The weekend light show is synced up to four songs on rotation.

"It's amazing to see all together," said Rich.

Tens of thousands of lights are on display and it takes a lot of work. Once the Halloween decorations come down, these neighbors start planning. They hope next year it'll grow.

"We'd love to get more neighbors involved," said Rich. "If you like Christmas and you like Christmas music and if you've ever been to Frankenmuth you're going to love this."

The show starts around 5:30 p.m. or once it starts to get dark out. For more information, visit their Facebook page.