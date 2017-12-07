× Bada bing! New Jersey whacks ‘Sopranos’ strip club

LODI, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey strip club that served as a favorite hangout for fictional mobsters in HBO’s “The Sopranos” has been ordered to shut down as authorities investigate possible real-life crimes.

Scenes at the show’s fictional Bada Bing club were shot inside Satin Dolls in Lodi. On Thursday, New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced that Satin Dolls and another club owned by the same family must stop live entertainment this month and sell their liquor licenses by Jan. 3.

Investigators say former owner Anthony Cardinalle continued to run the clubs despite being barred from doing so. They say the clubs failed to account for large amounts of cash moving in and out.

Satin Dolls also faces pending charges from alcohol investigators of criminal solicitation of prostitution and lewd activity.

A phone listing for Cardinalle rang unanswered Thursday.