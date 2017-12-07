Body found inside clothing donation box in Chicago

CHICAGO – A man's body was found inside a clothing donation box on the city's North Side Thursday.

The discovery was made in the 1500 block of West Wilson in the city's Ravenswood/Uptown neighborhood after the box caught fire around 7:15 a.m.

After extinguishing the small blaze, the Chicago Fire Department found a body in the remains, according to WGN.

Police are investigating several different possibilities -- whether the man was homeless and climbed into the box to try to stay warm and possibly started some sort of fire, or if some sort of incendiary device was placed inside of the box.

Either way it’s being classified as a death investigation as police continue to investigate.

