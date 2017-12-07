Christmas Lite Show back for 20th magical year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- It's a sure sign the holidays are here when you drive past US 131 in Comstock Park and see all the lights from the expressway.

The annual ‘Christmas Lite Show’ is back at Fifth Third Ballpark for the 20th year.

You can experience almost two miles of more than a million lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels and more.

They even have a new ride called the Memory Lane Train that will take you through the whole path, be sure to bundle up!

The lite show is located at the Fifth Third Ballpark, exit 91, off US 131.

The show runs every night through December 31st from 5:30 - 9:30 pm.