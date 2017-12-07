Flight from Chicago to Michigan makes emergency landing

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a passenger airplane heading from Chicago made an emergency landing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula after an alarm indicated possible smoke in a cargo area.

No one was injured in Wednesday night’s landing of SkyWest Airlines flight 5061 at Houghton County Memorial Airport, located near the cities of Houghton and Hancock.

SkyWest says in a statement that the plane, operating as United Express flight from O’Hare International Airport, received a “cargo indication” before its scheduled landing at the airport. The airline says the plane landed without incident and all 31 passengers left the plane at the gate.

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Thomas Hyrkas says the alarm was “about smoke in the cargo area.” Officials are investigating what tripped the alarm.

