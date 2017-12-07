× Former gymnastics doctor sentenced to 60 years for child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A former gymnastics doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Larry Nassar was sentenced for three separate federal charges of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say Nassar had more than 37,000 images of child porn on electronic devices. Separately, he’ll be sentenced in state court in January for molesting gymnasts with his hands.

Nassar, 54, worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims when Nassar worked for USA Gymnastics and accompanied them at workouts or international events.

The child pornography was discovered last year when Nassar was being investigated for assault.

Aside from the criminal cases, more than 100 women and girls are suing Nassar. Michigan State and USA Gymnastics are defendants in many of the lawsuits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.