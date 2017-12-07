GRCC’s Davison leading the nation in scoring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Curtis Davison is averaging over 27 points per game through 8 games, best in the NJCAA division II.

"Team giving me the ball in good positions for me to score the ball" Davison said. "I just play team ball I try to get it and they look for me and it just so happens I've been able to help the team on offense a lot."

Davison played two years ago at Lansing Community College before sitting out last season. He was considering sitting out again this year until GRCC head coach Luke Bronkema talked him into playing.

Now Davison has a shot to move on to a 4-year school next year.

"He's got a lot of interest right now" Bronkema said. "I tell him it's the grades that are going to be the biggest thing he's got to continue to stay focused in school he's doing pretty good right now. His talent level is plenty high enough that he'll get a lot of interest."

The Raiders next game in December 19th at Aquinas against the Saints JV team.