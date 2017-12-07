Live – Senator Al Franken Announcement

GRPS school put on lockdown as ‘precautionary measure’

Posted 10:43 AM, December 7, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dickinson School in Grand Rapids was under lockdown Thursday morning after a woman entered the school claiming she was part of an armed robbery.

John Helmholdt, Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs for Grand Rapids Public School told FOX 17 that the school was lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The school was under lockdown for just over 10 minutes and Helmoldt said that there is no danger to the students.

Police are investigating this incident to determine exactly what happened.

