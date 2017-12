Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Despite 21 points and 11 rebounds form Taylor Parmley, Grand Valley State's women's basketball team lost to Michigan Tech 85-81 in overtime Thursday night.

The game was played at the DeltaPlex for the 1st of 3 Downtown Thursday's.

The shot clocks were not working for the game and the Lakers were assessed a technical foul to start the game and the Huskies made both free throws.

GVSU now trails Michigan Tech by 1 game in the GLIAC North.