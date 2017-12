Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Valley State men's basketball team cut an 18-point halftime deficit to 7 several times in the 2nd half before losing to Michigan Tech 78-68 Thursday night.

The game was held at the DeltaPlex as the 1st of 3 games in the Downtown Thursday's series.

Freshman Jake Van Tubbergen (West Ottawa) had 13 points and 7 rebounds.

The loss was the Lakers 5th in a row.