More than 150 businesses open for Uptown Shop Hop tonight

Still looking for that perfect gift for a friend or family member? Head uptown tonight as more than 150 Grand Rapids businesses open their doors for the Uptown Shop Hop.

Uptown is four business districts in Grand Rapids: East Fulton, East Hills, Eastown and Wealthy Street. There will be free shuttles to transport shoppers between business districts.

For shoppers who need a break between shopping districts, they can head to the Fulton Street Farmers Market, the HUB of the event. Here there will be 20 artisan vendors and food trucks, along with a free holiday ornament give away.

The Uptown Holiday Shop Hop is happening from 4 to 10 p.m.

For a complete list of shops participating, visit uptowngr.com.