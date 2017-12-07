Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Today marks the 76th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

On the anniversary of the attack today, a local high school marching band is in Hawaii for a parade.

Delton-Kellog is one of two Michigan schools taking part in today's Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. They will rehearse with the Marine Forces Pacific Band before the parade starts.

On Tuesday, the band performed a tribute at the U.S.S. Missouri before going to the U.S.S. Arizona.

They're set to come back home on Saturday morning.

2. Uber is launching a new app in part of West Michigan that will let people order foods for delivery, and it's called Uber Eats.

Currently available in Grand Rapids, there is a full menu from restaurants including Brick and Porter, Wealthy Street Bakery, and Curry Kitchen.

The app is free to download, and people just log in with their Uber account. Just pick the restaurant, order from their menu, and pay with a card to keep on file.

Get free delivery on the first two orders with the code "Michigan Eats."

3. While the snow has only just started falling, there's one place in West Michigan that already looks like a winter wonderland.

Cannonsburg Ski Area fired up it's 35 snow machines earlier this week.

The skiing area says it'll continue to make snow as long as it stay scold enough.

After two warm seasons, workers say they are anxious to get this winter started.

If everything goes smoothly, Cannonsburg hops to open within the next 10 days.

4. Local Harry Potter fans will be taking the Hogwarts Express to Grand Rapids for the first ever Yule Ball at 20 Monroe Live.

The doors will open at 6:30 for a VIP Dinner, and then the party will start at 8:30 p.m. There will be a horcrux hunt, a wizard, a photo booth, and of course professor Dumbledor will be there.

There will also be a chance to win prizes including a trip to New York City.

VIP Tickets cost $40, and general admission is $20.

5. Check out the list of the most popular dog names of 2017.

The pet people over at Rover.com has rounded up the top 100 male and female names for pets this year:

Male:

Max

Charlie

Cooper

Buddy

Jack

Female

Bella

Lucy

Daisy

Luna

Lola

Don't see your dog's name? Head over to Rover.com to see the full roundup.