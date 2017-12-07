× Net neutrality protests planned for Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local activists will be outside two Verizon stores on Thursday protesting the new proposal to eliminate Net Neutrality.

The demonstrations are planned for the Verizon store on West Main in Kalamazoo from noon until 3 p.m. and at the Verizon store on Westnedge Avenue in Portage from 5 – 6:30 p.m.

In 2015 the FCC created Net Neutrality which allows the internet to remain free and open. It also keeps companies such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from blocking applications or websites or from altering the speed users are able to access that content.

The FCC is set to vote on the new proposal that would eliminate Net Neutrality on December 14.