One person hurt, another arrested in drunk driving crash overnight

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. – One person was hurt and another one arrested after an alleged drunk driving crash overnight.

Ottawa County deputies say the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Adams and 96th Avenue in Holland Township.

Deputies say that a 29-year-old Zeeland man was driving east on Adams when he went to make a left turn onto 96th Avenue and turned into the path of a 47-year-old Grand Haven man heading west on Adams. The two vehicles collided nearly head-on.

The Zeeland man was not injured, but was arrested for OWI Causing Injury. The Grand Haven man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.