Police investigate two suspicious fires in Calhoun County

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating two suspicious fires in Emmett Township over the past weekend.

Both fires happened on Sunday, December 3rd about two miles apart in abandoned structures. The first was reported at 10:25 a.m. in the first block of Debra Drive in the Oak Forest Trailer Park. The second was just after noon in the 900 block of East Michigan Avenue. That structure is near the Triangle Trailer Park.

No one was injured. Both structures were total losses.

Anyone with information should call Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-968-9303 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

