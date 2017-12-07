The Eagles are coming to Grand Rapids

Posted 9:44 AM, December 7, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 29: Don Henley, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh of the Eagles perform during SiriusXM presents the Eagles in their first ever concert at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One of the most successful American rock bands of all times is coming to Grand Rapids and tickets go on sale next week.

The Eagles will be at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m.  Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster and at the Van Andel Arena box office.

The band just added 13 new dates to their 2018 “An Evening with the Eagles” tour, which kicks off on March 12 in Indianapolis.

Tickets range from $99.50 to $399.50.

 

