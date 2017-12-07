× The Eagles are coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One of the most successful American rock bands of all times is coming to Grand Rapids and tickets go on sale next week.

The Eagles will be at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, March 15 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster and at the Van Andel Arena box office.

The band just added 13 new dates to their 2018 “An Evening with the Eagles” tour, which kicks off on March 12 in Indianapolis.

Tickets range from $99.50 to $399.50.