Consequences of “bailing out” the kids when they overspend

When people overspend, that often comes with consequences: bills don't get paid on time, families have to hold back on spending for the next month, rent doesn't get paid, and so on. However it seems like today, many spenders are getting bailouts from the government or another source, therefore never learning to change their spending habits and make the same mistakes.

Michael Markey, co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, talks about the consequences of government bailouts, and how similar situations at home with the kids can affect their spending habits later on.

