Fire crews put out 2nd blaze in same abandoned warehouse hours after first one

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews worked for 10 consecutive hours from Thursday night into the next morning battling a blaze that engulfed an abandoned warehouse on Pitcher Street near Mosel Avenue.

“When we got here last night we had flames coming out of the roof in the second floor windows as well as the front door on the main floor,” said Kalamazoo Township Fire Marshall Todd Kowalski.

He said firefighters checked part of the building and found no one inside. They then turned off the hose and left around 8 a.m. By noon, they were back. Another fire broke out.

“We know the building has been used as a homeless camp for up to 60-ish people,” said Kowalski. “At this point we believe everybody is out. However we’ve not been able to make our way inside to confirm.”

He said the building has to be structurally safe in order for them to enter it. It'll be another 2-3 days before the fire is completely out. Then they'll be able to check a few the "hot spots" they couldn't get to before.

“We don’t have any idea on cause right now,” said Kowalski. “We know there’s no power to the building. We know there’s no gas to the building. We haven’t been able to get inside to actually dig around yet either.”