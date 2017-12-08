Get Your Hat On; buy a $5 hat to support local families with sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each year Michigan's five Ronald McDonald Houses serve more than 3,500 families of sick children. The community can support these houses, stay warm, and look festive during the holiday season by donating through their "Get Your Hat On" campaign.

McDonald's owner and operator, Keith Berg, along with Shae Taylor, a mother from Ludington currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan, share their story and why people should donate to this good cause.

A striped hat costs $5 and a sticker cost $1. All money will benefit Michigan's five Ronald McDonald Houses.

For more information, visit rmhwesternmichigan.org.