Get Your Hat On; buy a $5 hat to support local families with sick children

Posted 11:12 AM, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11AM, December 8, 2017

Each year Michigan's five Ronald McDonald Houses serve more than 3,500 families of sick children. The community can support these houses, stay warm, and look festive during the holiday season by donating through their "Get Your Hat On" campaign.

McDonald's owner and operator, Keith Berg, along with Shae Taylor, a mother from Ludington currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan, share their story and why people should donate to this good cause.

A striped  hat costs $5 and a sticker cost $1. All money will benefit Michigan's five Ronald McDonald Houses.

For more information, visit rmhwesternmichigan.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s