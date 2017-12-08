Godwin Heights Wins Another High-Scoring Matchup

Posted 11:22 PM, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 11:23PM, December 8, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Godwin Heights boys basketball team dunked their way to another victory on Friday night at home. The Fighting Wolverines beat Hudsonville 90-73.

