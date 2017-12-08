Great Start Parent Coalition hits goal of one million diapers! Come celebrate tonight at GRCM

Posted 11:21 AM, December 8, 2017, by

There are so many extra costs that come along with being a parent, and one of the biggest ones is diapers. Since 2009, the Great Start Parent Coalition has collected over 900,000 diapers to assist families in Kent County who struggle with diaper needs. For 2017 they had a goal to reach the one million mark, and they've surpassed it!

Parent Liaison, Courtney Myers-Keaton talked with the Morning Mix about the work Great Start Parent Coalition does, and how they're celebrating with a special event tonight.

To celebrate their big milestone, there will be a Drive For 1 Million Diaper Celebration at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is free, but guests must RSVP on Eventbrite.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s