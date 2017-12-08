Great Start Parent Coalition hits goal of one million diapers! Come celebrate tonight at GRCM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are so many extra costs that come along with being a parent, and one of the biggest ones is diapers. Since 2009, the Great Start Parent Coalition has collected over 900,000 diapers to assist families in Kent County who struggle with diaper needs. For 2017 they had a goal to reach the one million mark, and they've surpassed it!

Parent Liaison, Courtney Myers-Keaton talked with the Morning Mix about the work Great Start Parent Coalition does, and how they're celebrating with a special event tonight.

To celebrate their big milestone, there will be a Drive For 1 Million Diaper Celebration at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is free, but guests must RSVP on Eventbrite.