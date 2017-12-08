Help for the Holidays

WEST MICHIGAN – We know that while the holidays may be a season of joy and giving, for many it is time when it takes extra help to make the season joyous.

Here at FOX 17, we get dozens of requests for help, especially leading up to Christmas. And, we aren’t set up to be of immediate assistance to everyone, but fortunately here in West Michigan, we do have many great organizations that can help.

We’ll be adding more resources throughout the season. If you have an organization that is ready to help out someone this season, let us know by emailing news@fox17online.com .

The Heart of West Michigan United Way – Phone – #211 – Helps with food, utilities, transportation, housing and more.

The Salvation Army in Grand Rapids –

The Salvation Army Kalamazoo

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Catholic Charities West Michigan

Catholic Charities Kalamazoo

Love INC of Muskegon

Love INC of Allendale