Investigators search for witness in fatal hit and run in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a witness to a fatal hit and run crash last month.

Betty Jean Wolovek, 82, was a pedestrian and was killed in the crash in the parking lot of the E&A Grocery store at 5586 E. Apple Avenue on November 23rd. The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

Deputies say the photo below is of a woman who was leaving the store at about the same time as the crash. They believe she may have witnessed either the crash or some of the events around it.

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon Sheriff’s Department at 231-724-7132.