Jury deliberates in double-fatal crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A jury has reached a verdict for a teen charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder after a police chase and crash in March.

Alex Torrez led police on a high speed chase that reached over 110 mph before the crash killed his cousin, David, who was in the car with him. Tara Oskam, a Calvin College student, was killed in another vehicle in the collision.

Torrez’s trial lasted less than a week. Torrez had prior run-ins with the law for thefts and carrying concealed weapons like brass knuckles and knives.

