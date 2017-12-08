Jury deliberates in double-fatal crash

Posted 1:13 PM, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:15PM, December 8, 2017

Alex Torrez - preliminary hearing, 5/19/17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A jury has reached a verdict for a teen charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder after a police chase and crash in March.

Tara Oskam – from Calvin College

Alex Torrez led police on a high speed chase that reached over 110 mph before the crash killed his cousin, David, who was in the car with him.  Tara Oskam, a Calvin College student, was killed in another vehicle in the collision.

Torrez’s trial lasted less than a week.  Torrez had prior run-ins with the law for thefts and carrying concealed weapons like brass knuckles and knives.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

