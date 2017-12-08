Lionhead bunnies up for adoption at Humane Society West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society has more than just cats and dogs looking for a new home this holiday season, they have lots of rabbits too!

For Friday's Friend, they brought four Lionhead Rabbits that would love to go home with a family.

Winter Escape Event

Looking to have an evening out? Drop the kids off at Humane Society of West Michigan for Winter Escape on December 15.

The night will include a movie, pizza, hot cocoa, crafts , guest speaker and a few special animal guest from 6 to 9 p.m.

Kids ages 7-12 are allowed to attend, with admission costing $20 for the first child, then $10 for additional siblings.

E-mail JordAnn at jbush@hswestmi.org to sign up.

Brushes with Benefits

On December 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. Brushes with Benefits provides everything people need for a creative and fun night: canvas, paint, brushes, and a three hour step-by-step walk-through of a painting.

For every ticket sold, Brushes with Benefits is donating $10 to the Humane Society of West Michigan! Sign up on Facebook.

Food and drinks are available for purchase at the venue, Uccellos on the East Beltline, and they will donate 15% of restaurant sales to Humane Society of West Michigan.

For more information on rabbits or other animals, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.