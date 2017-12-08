Michigan Indian tribe getting into cigarette business

Posted 9:42 AM, December 8, 2017, by

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

BARAGA, Mich. (AP) — An Indian tribe in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula says it has federal approval to get into the cigarette business.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tobacco Co. says it received a permit to process tobacco. Tribal Council vice president Jennifer Misegan tells The Daily Mining Gazette that it’s an “economic development opportunity.”

The tribe will be working with a subsidiary of Seneca Manufacturing, which makes cigarettes on Seneca Nation land in New York.

Misegan says equipment has been installed at an industrial park and work could start in eight weeks.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community is based in Baraga in the western Upper Peninsula.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s